Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $12,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 138,625,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,686,743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678,339 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 81,294,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,041,669,000 after buying an additional 3,421,606 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,988,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,640,000 after buying an additional 9,922,958 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 21,876,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,020,000 after buying an additional 1,983,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,095,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,731,000 after buying an additional 2,567,446 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $101.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.81. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.74 and a 52 week high of $101.35. The stock has a market cap of $134.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

