Smith Group Asset Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Smith Group Asset Management LLC cut its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,631 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $63,983,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,524 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 322.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,891,201,000 after buying an additional 20,291,139 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,174,941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,710,218,000 after buying an additional 849,091 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Tesla by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,482,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Tesla by 17.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,786,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,832,047,000 after buying an additional 2,211,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $448.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 299.32, a P/E/G ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.45. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.25 and a twelve month high of $488.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. China Renaissance restated a “hold” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 25th. CICC Research increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $483.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tesla from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and eleven have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,057.28. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,162,988.99. The trade was a 14.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

