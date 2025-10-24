Freedom Investment Management Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stake in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,568 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth approximately $2,039,196,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth approximately $467,944,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 1,744.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $488,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,913,628 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $23,592,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,942 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth approximately $345,100,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.6%

CRM opened at $255.10 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.48 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.28 and a 200-day moving average of $257.99.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.Salesforce’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Blair Kirk bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,819.84. This trade represents a 801.89% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.07, for a total value of $553,657.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,080,275.97. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,424,880 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Barclays decreased their target price on Salesforce from $347.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Salesforce from $404.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Salesforce from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

