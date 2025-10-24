KPP Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Trading Up 4.4%

CRWD stock opened at $521.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $294.68 and a 12-month high of $522.43. The stock has a market cap of $131.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -438.63, a PEG ratio of 117.52 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $461.36 and its 200 day moving average is $452.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $5,150,000.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 354,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,369,740. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,347 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.98, for a total value of $1,152,330.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 79,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,815,405.86. The trade was a 2.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,090 shares of company stock worth $75,500,649 in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Stephens lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and issued a $555.00 price target (up previously from $517.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.