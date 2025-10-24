Prentice Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 14.1% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 143,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,075,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 569,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,231,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 33.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $156.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.25. The stock has a market cap of $270.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The company had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.25.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

