Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jamere Jackson purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $639.56 per share, for a total transaction of $127,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,143.12. This trade represents a 2.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger purchased 117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,109.54. The trade was a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $820.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $765.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $767.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $777.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $935.63.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $925.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $948.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $830.00 price objective (down from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $938.61.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

