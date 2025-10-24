LJI Wealth Management LLC Takes $241,000 Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

LJI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 341 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 524,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $286,418,000 after purchasing an additional 116,535 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $321,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 161.8% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,643,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $9,596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $751.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $766.49 and its 200-day moving average is $676.63. The stock has a market cap of $227.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.38 and a twelve month high of $825.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

In related news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.51, for a total transaction of $6,754,590.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 106,268 shares in the company, valued at $79,755,196.68. This trade represents a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $843.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $752.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $779.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

