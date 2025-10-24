Freedom Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,130 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 726.0% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its holdings in PayPal by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in PayPal by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $74.00 target price on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.57.

In related news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $288,801.18. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 48,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,235.37. This represents a 7.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $265,282.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,279.68. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,102 shares of company stock worth $1,046,607 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $69.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $66.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $93.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

