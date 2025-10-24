Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 142 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,775.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 61.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 114.4% during the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $248.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $233.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.07.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total value of $4,334,896.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,031,597.65. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC opened at $188.04 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $185.12 and a one year high of $248.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.81.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.