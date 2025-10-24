Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Sold by Intelligent Financial Strategies

Intelligent Financial Strategies cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 44.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,981 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 537,754.2% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 8,659,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,553 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,370,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,211 shares during the period. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $417,842,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,266,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,041,000 after buying an additional 1,120,527 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI opened at $331.01 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $332.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $324.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.