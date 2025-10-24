Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Stock Position Cut by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 526.7% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $217.13 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $218.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.17 and a 200-day moving average of $203.90. The firm has a market cap of $98.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.