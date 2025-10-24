AlTi Global Inc. Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

AlTi Global Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,947 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Boyer National Bank increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 11,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 71,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.8%

VWO opened at $54.92 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $55.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.29 and a 200-day moving average of $49.68. The stock has a market cap of $103.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

