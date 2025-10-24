Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 220 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 249,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,276,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.0% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 80,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,502,000 after buying an additional 6,626 shares during the period. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.8% during the second quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 37,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $67.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 375.35 and a beta of 1.05. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.00 and a 12-month high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.36. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 1.09%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.460-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.720-5.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 888.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised Fidelity National Information Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.67.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $60,149.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,364.08. This represents a 7.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

