AlTi Global Inc. Boosts Holdings in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

AlTi Global Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for approximately 0.5% of AlTi Global Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $21,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 629.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 868,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. Mizuho set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Prologis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank set a $114.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.44.

In other news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $2,783,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,090.62. The trade was a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 500 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total transaction of $57,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,272.01. The trade was a 5.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $2,952,095. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $125.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.28. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $127.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 36.71%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 117.78%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

