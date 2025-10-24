Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Sold by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.3% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $61.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $181.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $61.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.60.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

