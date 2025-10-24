Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Trims Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 76.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 150.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 25 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $37,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $39,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $42,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,352.78.

NFLX stock opened at $1,113.59 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $746.25 and a 52 week high of $1,341.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,210.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,183.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.88 by ($1.01). Netflix had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The business had revenue of $11.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 42,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.92, for a total transaction of $49,426,897.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 394 shares in the company, valued at $461,736.48. This trade represents a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,162.40, for a total transaction of $3,023,402.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,290,418.40. This trade represents a 41.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,710,980 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

