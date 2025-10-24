GenTrust LLC Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 214 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 25 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX stock opened at $1,113.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,210.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,183.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $746.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.88 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $11.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total value of $2,351,416.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,604,284.16. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total value of $274,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target (down previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $1,500.00 target price on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,352.78.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

