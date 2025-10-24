AlTi Global Inc. Sells 5,857 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

AlTi Global Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,967 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,857 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,655,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,197,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,327 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,198,059 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $715,979,000 after acquiring an additional 19,615 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,933,139 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $500,247,000 after acquiring an additional 91,707 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,110,200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $359,895,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,968,748 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $335,770,000 after acquiring an additional 69,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. Vertical Research raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, September 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.32.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $217.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.45. The firm has a market cap of $164.48 billion, a PE ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.90) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,420. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,248,637.62. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

