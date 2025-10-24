PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Sold by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claris Advisors LLC MO grew its stake in PepsiCo by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 114,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,098,000 after purchasing an additional 36,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP stock opened at $151.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $174.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.54. The firm has a market cap of $207.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The firm had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.95.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

