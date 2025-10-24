Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AlTi Global Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 110,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after buying an additional 29,357 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 60,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,877,000. FSA Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,673,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 80.8% in the second quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $190.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.86. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $150.35 and a twelve month high of $192.30.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.