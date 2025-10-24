Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 469,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,483 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $57,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,561 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,759 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 3,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. CLSA started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $206.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.07. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $214.75. The company has a market cap of $232.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.86. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 19,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $4,013,854.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 469,078 shares in the company, valued at $95,279,123.36. The trade was a 4.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $2,460,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 131,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,584,383.20. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,256 shares of company stock worth $25,564,625 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

