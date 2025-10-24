180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.38 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,493 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 21,200.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $44,067.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,213.68. This represents a 40.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 21,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,655.20. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,102 shares of company stock worth $27,706,855 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Arete raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.4%

QUALCOMM stock opened at $170.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.18 and its 200-day moving average is $154.60. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $182.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.