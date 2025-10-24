Intelligent Financial Strategies Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Intelligent Financial Strategies boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 53.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 0.7% of Intelligent Financial Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $74.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $54.98 and a 12 month high of $74.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.83.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

