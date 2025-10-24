5,635 Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC Acquired by R Squared Ltd

R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for approximately 0.7% of R Squared Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,814,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,193,000 after buying an additional 4,505,548 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,038,594,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 48,212.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,629,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,745 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 153.6% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,370,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,517,000 after buying an additional 1,436,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5,035.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 808,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,836,000 after acquiring an additional 793,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $233.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $209.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.07.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $188.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $92.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.12 and a 12-month high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total value of $4,334,896.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,031,597.65. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

