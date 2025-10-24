Guardian Asset Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Guardian Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 152,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 144,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $68.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.09 and a 1 year high of $68.88.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

