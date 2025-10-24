Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys 162 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,807 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.5% during the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,958 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT opened at $228.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.82. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $232.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Cfra Research upgraded Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.15.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

