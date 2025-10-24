Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO Stake Boosted by LJI Wealth Management LLC

LJI Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% during the first quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% during the first quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. UBS Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. HSBC set a $70.00 target price on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. BNP Paribas Exane raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of NVO opened at $53.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $115.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 35.60%.The firm had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.51 billion. Analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.4119 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 240.0%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.53%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

