Opus Capital Group LLC Has $614,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Opus Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Embree Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 58,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 13,336 shares in the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 128,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 86,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of IJH opened at $65.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.01.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

