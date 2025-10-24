180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,095 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,821 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intel from $23.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, September 19th. Benchmark raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $29.26.

Intel Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of INTC stock opened at $38.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $167.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.19. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $39.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

