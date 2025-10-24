180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 69 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% during the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $331.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.81. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $332.20. The company has a market capitalization of $552.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

