Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Acquired by Castle Wealth Management LLC

Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the second quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the second quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $209.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Johnson Rice set a $190.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.05.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $192.31 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $194.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.08% and a net margin of 27.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 50.19%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

