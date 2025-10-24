Insight Advisors LLC PA Purchases Shares of 272 ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,496,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,522,335,000 after acquiring an additional 297,734 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,843,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,519,000 after buying an additional 188,292 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,817,535,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,732,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,461,000 after buying an additional 242,132 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 61.9% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,638,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,777,000 after buying an additional 626,623 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total value of $1,489,427.55. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,350. The trade was a 36.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.63, for a total value of $5,339,369.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,590.82. The trade was a 46.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,737 shares of company stock worth $16,798,825. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.4%

NOW stock opened at $939.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $916.59 and its 200-day moving average is $939.53. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $678.66 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.44 billion, a PE ratio of 118.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%.The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOW. Zacks Research raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,120.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,100.00 to $1,075.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,124.17.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

