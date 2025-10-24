9,084 Shares in Intel Corporation $INTC Purchased by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,084 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $538,430,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at $345,245,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,829,385 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $677,426,000 after buying an additional 14,901,457 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,758,658 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $426,009,000 after buying an additional 10,719,274 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,705,050 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $508,593,000 after acquiring an additional 10,523,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intel from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. New Street Research lifted their price objective on Intel from $23.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $29.26.

Shares of INTC opened at $38.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $39.65. The company has a market cap of $167.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

