Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplina Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 162.3% in the first quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.3%

NVO stock opened at $53.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $237.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $115.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. The business had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.51 billion. Research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.4119 dividend. This represents a yield of 240.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 22.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVO. TD Cowen cut their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

