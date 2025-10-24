Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Sells 249 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $192.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $194.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.84. The company has a market capitalization of $463.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 33.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Daiwa America raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.05.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

