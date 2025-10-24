Opus Capital Group LLC Has $44.29 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Opus Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 740,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,565 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF worth $44,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LJI Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 74,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 923,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,247,000 after buying an additional 16,410 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 19,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 76.0% during the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 25,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 10,806 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $60.40 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $57.40 and a 52-week high of $60.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.53.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

