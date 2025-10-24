Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Stake Boosted by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $293.49 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $296.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $290.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.43. The stock has a market cap of $89.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

