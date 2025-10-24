R Squared Ltd Purchases Shares of 830 Intuit Inc. $INTU

R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 830 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlTi Global Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in Intuit by 54.3% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 54 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 3.2% during the second quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Intuit by 1.1% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $677.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $672.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $697.02. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $532.65 and a 52 week high of $813.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.95 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.93%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $791.82.

In other Intuit news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $351,779.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,162,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,032,129.53. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total value of $220,162.95. Following the sale, the director owned 14,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,570,146.25. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,407 shares of company stock worth $1,614,913. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

