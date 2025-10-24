R Squared Ltd Takes $585,000 Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 66.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.23.

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $43.81 on Friday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $63.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The firm had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. Analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,650,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,048.07. This represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

