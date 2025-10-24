Ethic Inc. Boosts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 585.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 397.6% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Phillip Securities cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Dbs Bank raised Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $84.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $270.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.44. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.42 and a fifty-two week high of $87.47.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 17.18%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

