Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Grows Stock Position in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Progressive were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $1,473,180,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,346,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,362,039,000 after buying an additional 3,174,632 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its stake in Progressive by 12,110.3% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,248,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,402 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Progressive by 15.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,263,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,338,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,828 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter worth $194,557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Price Performance

PGR opened at $220.52 on Friday. The Progressive Corporation has a 12-month low of $217.20 and a 12-month high of $292.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.70. The company has a market capitalization of $129.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.32.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.59). Progressive had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 12.57%.The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.19%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $325,624.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 30,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,356,934.80. This trade represents a 4.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $536,977.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 43,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,532,802.60. The trade was a 4.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,778 shares of company stock valued at $31,683,756 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Zacks Research lowered Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Progressive from $268.00 to $261.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Progressive from $252.00 to $247.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Progressive from $305.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PGR

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.