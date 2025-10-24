Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC Cuts Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lessened its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises 1.0% of Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $12,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,621,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,320,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,283 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,840,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,632 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 24,968.0% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,275,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230,626 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,712,994,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,794,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,158 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $158.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.77. The firm has a market cap of $245.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.12 and a twelve month high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 11.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

