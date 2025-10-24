AlTi Global Inc. Has $12.90 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

AlTi Global Inc. reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,177 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 513.4% in the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,058 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 17,625 shares during the period. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.8% in the second quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 36,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 191,241 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Warburton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.1% in the second quarter. Warburton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 82.7% in the second quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $431,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,044,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,540,026.25. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total value of $166,563.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 644,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,249,158.28. This trade represents a 0.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,622 shares of company stock valued at $13,444,273 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.07.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $106.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $109.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.04 and its 200-day moving average is $98.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.67.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

