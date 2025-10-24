GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Bought by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 34.6% in the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $40,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 25.6% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on GEV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on GE Vernova from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Glj Research upped their target price on GE Vernova from $702.00 to $758.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $670.00 to $677.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $474.00 to $697.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn restated a “sell” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.48.

NYSE GEV opened at $594.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $612.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $527.31. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.25 and a twelve month high of $677.29. The company has a market capitalization of $161.82 billion, a PE ratio of 96.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.72.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.52%.The business had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

