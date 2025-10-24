Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Lowers Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,226 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 285.5% in the second quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,897,879.56. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $371,272.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 311,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,416,785.98. This represents a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,118 shares of company stock valued at $46,180,719 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $234.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $242.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.05, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.90.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $168.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Dbs Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.94.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

