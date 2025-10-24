KPP Advisory Services LLC Purchases 28 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $2,385,585,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 343,058.2% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 2,463,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,299,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,158 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 57.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,393,064 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,164,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,251 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Netflix by 37.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,070,221 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,898,496,000 after acquiring an additional 567,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,433,585,000 after acquiring an additional 509,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,113.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,210.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,183.73. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $746.25 and a 52-week high of $1,341.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $11.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,514.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,295.00 price objective (up previously from $1,280.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,352.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total transaction of $2,351,416.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,168 shares in the company, valued at $17,604,284.16. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 42,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.92, for a total transaction of $49,426,897.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,736.48. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,710,980 over the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

