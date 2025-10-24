Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Cuts Stake in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in GE Vernova by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,938,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Price Performance

GE Vernova stock opened at $594.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $612.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $527.31. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.25 and a 1-year high of $677.29. The stock has a market cap of $161.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.72.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

Insider Activity at GE Vernova

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $685.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim cut shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Rothschild Redb cut shares of GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $706.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEV

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.