First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 6,890 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 310.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 16,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.7% in the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.99, for a total value of $423,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 98,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,878,047.14. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.41, for a total value of $44,589.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,299.80. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,799,248. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.79.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $219.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.65 billion, a PE ratio of 92.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $143.22 and a fifty-two week high of $232.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.75.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.06 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 123.08%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

