Prologis, Inc. $PLD Holdings Lifted by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Prologis by 637.1% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter valued at $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $119.00 price target on Prologis in a research report on Monday. Mizuho set a $118.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Bank of America raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.44.

Prologis Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of PLD opened at $125.93 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $127.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.74.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 36.71%.Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 117.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares in the company, valued at $46,090.62. This represents a 98.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total value of $57,845.00. Following the sale, the director owned 9,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,272.01. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $2,952,095. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

