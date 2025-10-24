Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $102,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlTi Global Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 433.0% in the second quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,222,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.4% in the second quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,901,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Booking by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Booking by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Booking from $6,723.00 to $6,790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Booking from $5,418.00 to $5,443.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,994.00.

Booking Stock Down 2.6%

BKNG stock opened at $5,093.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5,438.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $5,353.66. The stock has a market cap of $165.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4,096.23 and a fifty-two week high of $5,839.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%.The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $41.90 earnings per share. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,141.53, for a total value of $3,213,456.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,162,642.46. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,291.98, for a total value of $79,379.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,729.36. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,197 shares of company stock valued at $17,260,963 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.



